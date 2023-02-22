Real Housewives of Nairobi star Vera Sidika is over the moon as she waits to welcome her second born

The socialite and musician Brown Mauzo share a daughter named Asia, who was born in October 2021

Asia Brown became the youngest CEO in the country after her parents gifted her a baby care products company

Socialite Vera Sidika has shown off her huge baby bump.

Vera Sidika showed off her bulging baby bump in a carnival dress during the launch of Real Housewives of Nairobi. Photo: SPM Buzz.

Source: Instagram

Vera Sidika's carnival dress

The mother of one rocked a purple carnival dress that perfectly accentuated her contours and curves.

On her head, the celebrity influencer cooly wore headgear that matched her outlandish outfit during the launch of the reality TV series Real Housewives of Nairobi.

Sidika posed for photos as she and other cast members that will feature on the TV show were introduced to the public.

The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast include Susan Kaittany, Minne Kariuki, Lisa Christoffersen and Sonal Maherali.

See the video below shared by SPM Buzz:

