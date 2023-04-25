Veteran Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu recently turned a year older, and his simple birthday bash was a massive hit as some of the entertainment world's movers and shakers were there

In clips making the rounds online, billionaire Jowi Zaza, nightlife business mogul Obi Cubana, gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and many others were there to celebrate him

Julius Agwu is regarded by many as one of the pioneers of the Nigerian comedy industry after Ali Baba, and it was quite befitting to see those who turned up to celebrate him at 50

It might have been a small birthday bash, but it was definitely one for the pages of history as veteran Nigerian comedian Julius Agwu recently turned a year older.

Billionaire oil mogul Jowi Zaza, nightlife boss Obi Cubana, music executive Ubi Franklin and many others were seen in a viral shared online as they attended the birthday bash organised to celebrate Agwu as he turned 50.

It was quite fulfilling even though it was a small affair as celebrities stormed Julius Agwu's 50th birthday party. Photo credit: @juliusdgeniusagwu

Ace gospel singer Mercy Chinwo was also in attendance, serenading the crowd with her angelic voice delivering song after song.

Watch the trending video from Julius Agwu's 50th birthday bash below:

See how netizens reacted as Julius Agwu turned 50

@abbeyrestored1:

"Happy birthday legend we thank God for your life. You are indeed a cat with many lives."

@jbun003:

"Happy birthday sir. The last I saw you was at the embassy with a walking stick in lagos. The white woman troubled you but you later conquered got your visa. That very day I knew you are conqueror after all challenges in the past God make you a pillar. I wish you happy birthday and many more on earth in good health."

@will.i.am_247:

"Happy Birthday our first ever Comedian of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

@michael.uzoigwe:

"Still celebrating the genius, JA... Jokes Apart!"

@hairlessbody:

"More fruitful years in divine health my brother."

@abiesallen:

"My brother I rejoice with you oh you looking very wonderful."

@trendingwavetv:

"Happy 50th birthday sir!"

@ifyguhaz:

"U are doing well d best comedian of time n also d legendary of laughter in d whole wild world."

@carlito6475:

"Hbd Mi uncle Mi Tete......May the stick continue to guide you.....God bless you ........cheers to your new age.....chakata kpokoto......"

@pelique_bella_collection:

"Happy to see you stronger and healthier @50 sir. We'll join you to celebrate more years of greater wins in divine health."

@georgetr__:

"Happy birthday Senior, you have done a lot for the industry."

