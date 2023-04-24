Vin Diesel, in a recent video, made Nigerians happy when he stated that Rema’s worldwide smash song Calm Down was his fave tune at the moment

In a red-carpet interview with MTV UK, the Fast and Furious actor was asked about his favourite song of the moment

He responded by saying that his eight-year-old daughter goes about singing Rema’s Calm Down song, which made him love it

Popular American actor and film producer Vin Diesel recently buzzed the Nigerian internet space over his new fondness for Rema’s global hit Calm Down.

The internationally recognised star was in an interview with MTV UK when he was asked to state his favourite song at the moment as he spoke heartily on Mavin’s star Rema’s global hit Calm Down.

Pictures of Vin Diesel and Rema Credit: @vindiesel @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Diesel had to first acknowledge his eight-year-old daughter Pauline, who made him grow such a likeness for Rema’s song.

According to him, his daughter goes around the house singing Rema’s global earworm, which has made it impossible for him not to like the song.

Watch Vin’s video below

Social media users react to Vin Diesel’s video

bo_buski:

"Pronounced it RIMA"

aphrodija:

"Calm down should be the official song on the up coming Fast and Furious ."

liras_incredible:

"Awwwwn he said Rima. "

neo_akpofure:

"Efffing blownnnnnnnnn❤️❤️❤️."

black_khalipha:

"The fact that he knows the artist is mindblowing! He said “ you know Rima “ Afrobeat is gone ❤️❤️."

Rema’s Calm Down Remix Sits at No 1 on Billboard US Afrobeats Chart for 30 Weeks

Nigerian superstar Rema continued to led the way on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart as his song marked its 30th week in the number one position.

Rema’s Calm Down remix featuring American artist Selena Gomez also achieved another feat in the US as it became the fourth most popular song in the States.

The hit song geared to be a powerful global force, extending its time on the list to 30 weeks.

Barcelona FC uses Rema’s song in their video as they arrive in Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Spanish football club Barcelona made use of Rema's Calm Down in a video of them arriving in Saudi Arabia.

Barcelona shared the video on its official Instagram account.

Reacting, someone said: "This is great, Love nwatiti was on everywhere on social media last year almost every football clubs used that song, i fact every big social media account."

Source: Legit.ng