BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere Egbi, has reacted online after losing his legacy verified Twitter account

The reality star expressed his displeasure and vowed not to pay a dime to get verified on the social networking site

According to Pere, paying for it has made it lose its purpose and everybody is now equal on the streets of Twitter

BBNaija star, Pere Egbi, has caused a buzz on social media over his heated reaction to losing his Twitter verified account.

In the late hours of April 20, 2023, a number of celebrities and popular personalities lost their verified Twitter accounts. This came after Elon Musk finally enforced the Twitter Blue, which is a payment per month service if they want to have a verified account.

Shortly after Pere lost his blue check verified badge on Twitter, the reality star took to his page to share his thoughts.

Fans react as BBNaija's Pere blows hot for losing Twitter verification. Photos: @pereegbiofficial, @elonmusk

Source: Instagram

According to Pere, he will not be paying a dime to get verified again. Not stopping there, he added that Elon Musk had now ruined the purpose of being verified in the first place.

He wrote:

“I will not pay a dime for your verification badge @elonmusk you ruined the purpose for having it. Werey somebody.”

See his tweet below:

In a subsequent tweet, Pere also noted that everybody on Twitter is now on the same level. In his words:

“All of us now dey the same level for twitter. Hehehehe. Nothing when we no go see for Elon musk internet.”

Netizens react as BBNaija’s Pere vows not to pay for Twitter verification

Pere’s reaction to losing his Twitter verification soon trended on social media and it raised a series of mixed reactions. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

anita__chi:

“Na the level matter dey worry you uncle pere??”

exclusive_oracle:

“Make u do ur own tooo .... tenant dey give landlord terms and conditions ”

adeolamijuwonlo:

“If no be bbn shey you sef get level? Who kon be all of us kon dey the same level Olowo dey command talikannaire dey grumble dey play.”

Mrs_mahia:

“Even Kim Kardashian wit 75.1m followers,Cristano Ronaldo of 108.3m followers he removed so let everybody face front.”

itz_rayliya:

“This Pere is very daft!! Which level he Dey wey him dey talk say all of us don Dey same level ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️”

saint_ndoo:

“Which level was he on before?”

fortunista_by_ivy:

“Just add *Legacy Verified account* to your bio since you no wan pay.”

shylad06:

“Well, all those that had and still have the blue tick should be able to afford 50k/70k a year to maintain am. If you want it so desperately you can do it. It’s more like a subscription payment less than 6k a month. ‍♀️”

ohbabie3:

“Sometin wey you go still pay.”

blessed_nwachinaemere:

“The problem is scammers and the scammee go rise by 101%”

Fans react as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, others lose Twitter verification

In the late hours of April 20, 2023, Twitter was buzzing with activity after a number of verified accounts lost their blue tick verification badges.

News quickly made the rounds on the microblogging application after top Nigerian celebrities such as Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tony Elumelu and more all lost their Twitter verifications.

Elon had introduced a new verification program called Verification Blue, where people would have to pay $8 every month to have a verification badge.

