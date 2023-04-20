The Nollywood actress Hadiza Abubakar spoke of her near-death experience and thanked her colleague Mercy Johnson for saving her life

The actress took to Instagram to share what happened to her on set while filming a movie and how she almost died

She stated that she was offered a part where she was meant to plunge into a pool. However, she began drowning in action

Nollywood actress, Hadiza Abubakar, has explained how she nearly died during a movie set.

She said she would have drowned at work if Mercy Johnson had not acted quickly to save her.

The Kogi State-born actress announced this on her Instagram page on Monday April17, 2023.

According to her, while she almost drowned, others on the movie set saw that she was still acting.

She claimed that only Mercy Johnson and the stuntman on the set were able to aid her after seeing that she was having trouble breathing.

"Almost drowned while filming on set yesterday, but everyone thought I was acting. It dawned on them after some seconds, and I was losing my breath.

"Thanks to Aunty Mercy Johnson and the stuntman who noticed after some seconds and helped me out," she wrote on her Instagram story.

