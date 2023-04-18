Nollywood actress and movie producer Ruby Ojiakor recently took to her Instagram page to criticise her colleague, Anita Joseph

In a viral video, Ojiakor strongly warned Anita not to question her about not congratulating her

The actress added that she expected her colleague to congratulate her when she bought her mother a new home, but she didn’t

Nollywood actress and movie producer Ruby Ojiakor has drawn netizens’ attention to her senior colleague, Anita Joseph.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ojiakor firmly told Anita not to question her about not congratulating her.

Pictures of Ruby Ojiakor, Anita Joseph Credit: @ruby_ojiakor, @realanitajoseph

Source: Instagram

Ojiakor claimed her colleague questioned her in her direct messages (DMs) about not celebrating her birthday in January.

She pointed out that she expected Anita to congratulate her when she bought her mother a new home, but she didn’t.

The actress stated:

"I don’t know how some people rate others, or how people see their fellow, or how they see you. I don’t know how people reason. For Ruby Ojiakor, she respects and loves everyone.

"I don’t celebrate you based on your level. If you are for me, I am for you. If you celebrate me, I will celebrate you.

"I am making this video because of Anita Joseph; don’t try to query me for not celebrating you till the world ends. Don’t call or send DM, and don’t try it again."

Captioning the video, she wrote:

"One good turn deserves another. Stop looking down on others", because nobody knows tomorrow.What is good for the goose" is also good for the gander".

See her post

Social media users react

iamballing1122:

"Entitlement is a sickness. No matter what you do, don’t feel entitled. No body owes you anything."

ksolo_hitz:

"Celebrate who celebrate you, case closed."

naomiolivee:

"I think this thing should be sent to her Dm since she sent the query to your Dm."

ehumadumiracle:

"Return the energy biko ,some people are fond of doing that ,they would do eye like they didn’t see what’s happening but want you to notice what’s happening with them ,give what you can take in essence."

Ruby Ojiakor throws money at kids on way to event

Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor stirred up some heated reactions online over a recent video she shared on her page.

The video was captured on her way to an event when she chose to put on a show and throw money at the children on the streets as she brazenly walked into the event she was attending.

In the clip, Ruby was jolly as she casually threw the money behind her, making the children scurry for it.

