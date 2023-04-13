Rihanna's career keeps growing each day, even though she has been in the entertainment industry for years

The star recently added another major accolade when she became the most-followed female celebrity on Twitter, taking over fellow singer Katy Perry

The impressive fit takes the Take A Bow hitmaker to number four, following closely behind Justin Bieber, Barack Obama and Elon Musk

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Rihanna still dominates social media, although she hasn't dropped new music in a while. The star became the most followed female celebrity on Twitter - talk about levels.

Rihanna has become the most-followed female celeb on Twitter, surpassing Katy Perry. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Riri has achieved major success in different industries, from music and makeup to fashion, and we love it for her.

Rihanna takes over Katy Perry to become the most followed female celebrity on Twitter

According to a popular Twitter page, Pop Crave post, the Diamonds singer achieved a major fit when she reached 108,278,326 on Twitter. This means Rihanna is now the most followed female celebrity ahead of Roar singer Katy Perry. The post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Rihanna overtakes Katy Perry to become most followed woman on Twitter."

Who are the top five most followed celebrities on Twitter?

The most followed celebrities on Twitter include Barack Obama, Christiano Ronaldo and Elon Musk. According to data from Wikipedia, Elon Musk is the most-followed celebrity on Twitter, with 134.7 million followers. Former US President Barack Obama is at number two with 134 million followers. Canadian singer Justin Bieber is the most followed singer, with 113 million followers.

Rihanna is at number four with 108.2 million followers, and Christiano Ronaldo is the fifth most followed celeb on Twitter with 108 million followers.

Rihanna shows off son in adorable photos

Rihanna flaunted her cute son on social media and had many people in their feelings about how cute the baby is.

Riri gave birth to her son in 2022, and the bundle of joy is fathered by A$AP Rocky. The Umbrella hitmaker seems to enjoy motherhood as she announced during her Super Bowl performance that she's pregnant again.

The singer took to Twitter to share four photos of her son sitting outside on grass surrounded by bunnies.

Source: Briefly.co.za