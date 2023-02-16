Popular singer, Rihanna, has had to deal with nasty comments from trolls after sharing her son’s photos on social media

The Barbadian singer had described her baby boy as fine on Instagram, and some netizens seemed to have a problem with it

Some trolls took to attacking Rihanna for calling her son fine, and the singer was not here for it going by her replies

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

International music star, Rihanna, recently had a heated exchange with trolls on social media over her son.

It all started when the Barbadian singer posted new photos of herself and her baby boy after they were featured on the cover of Vogue.

In the caption of one of the posts, Rihanna called her son fine and added that she did not care what people thought.

Rihanna shared photos of her son, and he is so fine. Photos: @badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“My son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️”

See her post below:

Rihanna replies trolls

Surprisingly, some netizens seemed to have a problem with Rihanna describing her young son as fine. According to them, it was not an appropriate term to use for a child.

One of the trolls, @pitbullstan101 on IG wrote:

“Who calls a baby fine??”

To that Rihanna responded:

“His mother!!!”

Another netizen, _.caityb wrote:

“Fine!? More like cute, adorable.. He’s not a grown man. Lol.”

Rihanna was not having it and responded:

“You just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

See a screenshot of Rihanna’s exchange with the trolls below:

Nigerians react as Rihanna blows hot at trolls

Read some of their comments below:

kachi_ogbogu:

“I don’t understand. When did it become wrong to say that a baby is fine.”

just_trixx:

“On top her own child, people sha.”

favinekelly:

“This is why people keep they babies off the internet ‍♀️‍♀️human beings are just wild.”

norahbekee:

“I don't understand she called her son, her son oh, what's people's own inside it? Na wa.”

uche_vina:

“That’s how a mother can go to defend her child.. she didn’t care she is star. Or have u heard riri reply people on comment section about her. But u see her now because it has to do with her child.”

Rihanna pregnant with second child, shows off cute baby bump

Rihanna is pregnant. She is expecting her second child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

The 34-year-old Barbadian singer performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12, 2023, leaving fans yearning for more.

Dressed in a red maternity outfit, Rihanna could be seen rubbing her protruding tummy while performing her B**** Better Have My Money hit. She then trended on Twitter, with millions of fans congratulating her on her pregnancy.

Source: Legit.ng