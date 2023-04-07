Grammy-winning singer, Tems, is trending online at the moment after netizens dug up some of her old interview videos

The clips captured Tems gushing over colleague Burna Boy and noting how much she would love to work with him

The videos have since sparked fresh reactions from many in the online community with some hoping for a collabo to happen

Internet users have managed to dig up some old interviews of top music powerhouse, Tems.

The Grammy-winning singer granted the interviews years ago and she was captured answering questions about collaborating with colleagues in the music industry.

Old videos of Tems gushing over Burna Boy hit internet. Photo: @temsbaby/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

On different occasions, Tems didn’t hesitate to mention fellow Grammy-winning musician, Burna Boy, as the one artiste she would love to work with.

One of the videos captured Tems explaining how much she loves him and how they are both ‘insane’ when it comes to making good music.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The videos have since gone viral online and sparked fresh reactions from those watching for the first time.

Watch below:

Social media users react to Tems’ old interviews

akonbelly said:

"Then Dey find Burna Boy but na your favorite they find them ire oh."

sammyblack666 said:

"Omo this collab go too mad."

seyizy____768 said:

"And their collaboration go mad o."

kingrumour_nation said:

"And that's on period! I really do love girls with high taste buds and Tems is definitely one of them."

slate_enoch00 said:

"That song must get Grammy."

djbigflex_4l said:

"Burna boy fit do her wetin e do Cynthia Morgan ."

excellentnews02 said:

"Now she hate Burna boy, notice say she no dey meet am after any international concert or award ceremony they both attended, and she no dey follow am for Insta."

Tems wins first Grammy award as Burna Boy loses nominated category

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Tems smiled home with her very first Grammy award after attending the prestigious ceremony.

The music powerhouse snagged the coveted award for her efforts on international rapper, Future’s Wait For You.

Unfortunately, colleague Burna Boy who was nominated in two different Grammy categories lost out to others.

Source: Legit.ng