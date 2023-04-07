Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, has shared the funny exchange between her and one of her sons, Gozi, over her food

In the video, the actress’ son complained about the appearance of the black soup she cooked and said it looked like a forbidden meal among other things

Omoni was amused by her son’s colourful description of her food and many netizens seemed to agree with the young man

Top Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, seems to have discouraged one of her sons, Gozi, with her black soup.

In a video posted on the movie star’s Instagram page, her grown up son was seen looking at the black soup she cooked in awe as he complained about its appearance.

He likened it to a forbidden meal and added that it looked like what witches gather round and stir in their big cauldrons.

Funny video of Omoni Oboli's son's reaction to her pot of black soup trends. Photos: @omonioboli

His mother seemed to find his descriptions very amusing. She also made it known that despite what he thinks, her soup is delicious and she loves it.

In her caption she wrote:

“I don’t blame you o! Gozi said my black soup looks like cursed food! Like witches food

I don’t care! It tastes amazing! If only he knows how nutritious and medicinal black soup is ”

See the funny video below:

Fans speak on the reaction of Omoni Oboli’s son to her black soup

Read what some of them had to say about the funny video below:

Ifymbah_21:

“My hubby practically rejected this soup the day I prepared it, the color can discourage someone to eat it but it’s very delicious. I can’t get enough of it.”

ovie_isoko:

“If an old woman in the village gives me this soup , heavens knows my shadow won't even eat it .. .”

joyitohan777:

“My best soup the taste is unique. Black soup and pounded yam is heavenly.”

nero_brooklyn:

“I don't blame Gozi ooo... I use to say exactly same thing formally, in fact the sight of the soup was a turn off for me, not to talk of seeing people eat it... But about a year ago when i suffered low pcv, this soup was recommended to me, I had no choice but to eat it,... O boy.. that was when I realized I had been missing…”

Esesyummiest:

“For someone like me, wey na the face of the food get to dey appealing, I go really reject am. Black soup ko black soup ni, emmm make e sweet die, I no go chop oo.”

bukkie___:

“Ugly soup but tasty. Like you will lick the plate. Talking from experience. The first time I saw the process of this soup, I said no and I called it Goat soup but then I had it with pounded yam and I licked the plate.”

Phayth1:

“I couldn’t help but laugh these kids be doing the most.”

