Beyoncé and Jay Z are living proof that top celebrities can get married and live happily ever after

The power couple who have been together for 23 years marked their 15th wedding anniversary on April 4 2023

Although their marriage has had its fair share of scandals, including infidelity, Mr and Mrs Carter are still going strong

Nobody ever thought Beyoncé and Jay Z would live to see their 15th wedding anniversary.

Beyoncé and Jay Z recently celebrated 15 years of marriage. Image: Getty Images

Being the two most iconic artists of our time, many thought the couple would be affected by the 'Hollywood Curse' but it seems Bey and Jay are stronger together.

Beyoncè and Jay-Z mark their 15th wedding anniversary after being together for 23 years

According to Mirror, the former Destiny's Child member met her husband Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter in 2000 when she was 18. The two reportedly started dating a year later and have never looked back.

The power couple who have 56 Grammy Awards between themselves tied the knot at a secret wedding ceremony on April 4, 2008, The Sun reports. Beyoncé has admitted that there have been some cheating scandals in their union but the two are happily married with three children Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi.

A look at Beyoncé and Jay Z's top fashion moments

Whether they are dressing up for the many awards shows they attend or dressing down for a simple date or on vacation, Mr and Mrs Carter never misses when it comes to fashion.

1. Beyoncé and Jay Z at Tyler Perry's studios opening

The couple was among the Hollywood royalty who attended Tyler Perry's studios opening. Beyoncé looked glamourous in a figure-hugging dress and Mr Carter looked clean in a black tux and a white shirt.

2. Bey and Jay look effortlessly chic in black-and-white outfits

Nothing screams couple goals like two married people wearing coordinating outfits. Our favs showed that less is more when they rocked stunning black-and-white outfits.

3. Mr and Mrs Carter serving looks at the Roc Nation Brunch

The BeyHive always looks forward to the Roc Nation to see what outfits the king and queen pull and it's safe to say that they always eat.

4. Beyoncé and Jay Z killing it on stage

The stars always ensure that their outfits are as hot as their performances.

5. Jay Z and Beyoncé's chilled vacation look

When they are not in the spotlight, the couple loves to dress down and relax.

