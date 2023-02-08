Top Nigerian singer Davido’s cousin, Sina Rambo, made the news after celebrating his estranged wife, Heidi Korth’s birthday

Heidi clocked a new age on February 7, and Sina took to his page to share a video of them together when times were good

Sina’s post soon went viral on social media and a number of netizens had a series of interesting reactions

Popular Nigerian singer, Sina Rambo, recently caused a buzz after celebrating his estranged wife, Heidi Korth, on her birthday.

On February 7, Heidi clocked a new age and well-wishes poured in from many of her friends and fans.

However, one birthday message stood out, and it happened to be from her estranged husband, Sina Rambo.

Sina Rambo's ex-wife reacts as he celebrates her on her birthday. Photos: @sinarambo

Source: Instagram

It is no longer news that Sina and Heidi had a very messy breakup where she accused him of violence, not taking financial responsibility, cheating and more in their marriage.

It however came as a surprise when Sina ignored all of that and proceeded to celebrate Heidi on her birthday. The rapper had taken to his Instagram story to share what seemed to be an old video of them together.

Sina also accompanied the birthday video with a simple happy birthday message to Heidi, wishing her a long life and prosperity.

See the video below:

Sina’s estranged wife responds

Shortly after Sina’s birthday post to his ex-wife went viral, she reacted to it in the comment section of an Instagram blog.

Heidi called Sina an attention seeker and told him to stay in his lane. She wrote:

“Attention seeker stay in your lane bro.”

Sina Rambo’s birthday message to estranged wife causes stir

Sina’s birthday post soon went viral online and it got a number of people talking. While some of them called him a mature man, others said they would not be interfering in issues concerning husband and wife. Read some of their comments below:

2nitdontee:

"No hard feelings, Dats maturity n doesn’t stop life to go on."

pamela_special:

"Na me wen suffer myself go put mouth for husband and wife matter na I blame."

jennyebuwa:

"Aha dem don use una settle low key."

iam_amyzon:

"My gender should learn from this other gender."

beckymacky:

"When u see a manipulator u will know..there always trying to impress other oga go nd fix ur home."

sandra4tetteh:

"They no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter o."

jennyspark_beauty_therapy:

"Awwww.. He’s so mature. Love it! "

winniedonatella:

"Na why I no Dey put mouth for husband and wife matter cos na u dem go use settle."

azeezah_f_musa:

"Put mouth for husband and wife matta at your own peril!!"

