Rapper Blaqbonez shared a chat between him and controversial singer Portable Zazu days before the latter was arrested

In the chat, Portable reached out to Blaqbonez for a music collaboration, with the rapper acceding to the request

Blaqbonez’s statement about Portable serving a life sentence, however, stirred reactions from netizens

Popular rapper, Blaqbonez, has triggered reactions with a post he shared about singer Portable Zazu, who was recently arrested by the police.

Blaqbonez, while reacting to Portable’s arrest on Twitter, shared his last chat with the Zazu crooner days before his arrest.

Blaqbonez shares a post on his conversation with Portable. Credit: @portablebaeby @blaqbonez

Source: Instagram

In the audio, Portable expressed his desire for a music collaboration with Blaqbonez, who acceded to his request.

Blabonez said Portable contacted him last week and added that the singer is set to serve a lifetime in prison.

“Dam just last week he said we should get in the studio, now he’s serving a life sentence. till we meet again my bro ️,” he wrote.

See his post below:

Netizens react to Blaqbonez’s tweet

See some of the reactions below:

dammiefire:

"Werey say portable Dey serve life sentence."

djlarrywest9ja:

"Till we meet again bawo you go repeat am if the boy come out."

this_is_omas:

"This emeka na werey o, which one b life sentence, till we meet again."

confidenceibh_:

"Portable da go jail for life?????."

confidenceibh_:

"Wey portable lawyer na??? How e o go jail for life ."

yoursamdee:

"Make portable come out see this thread ."

__only1millipounds:

"Blaq bones you know show love o."

stasia_grey_:

"Emekaaaaaaaa,life sentence kwa."

djruphy:

"Till will meet again bawo two Kolos .. the Collabo would have been a hit though."

faramadesamad:

"U wish am bad?"

ba6luv_:

"He go dey. Collect money for feature from people and no go wan pay those wey don blow pass am no be sodiiiki be that? SMH."

Portable humbly addresses senior police officer

Meanwhile, a video showing Portable at the Ogun state police headquarters went viral online.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer was nabbed and brought into custody after failing to honour an invitation for questioning.

The video captured a calm and collected Portable standing with arms behind his back as he tried to make a case for himself.

The Zazu crooner claimed he had no idea that the individuals he verbally attacked were police officers.

Source: Legit.ng