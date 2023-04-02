The Big Brother Titans show comes to an end today, April 2, and the finale is being watched by anticipating fans

Albino Ebubu made it to the top six, but his journey ended on the live show as he becomes the second housemate to go home after Ipeleng

Ebubu's eviction and failure to go home with the prize money has stirred mixed reactions on social media

Ebubu was the second of the six finalists to go home on the live show finale on April 2.

Following Ipeleng's eviction, making her the 5th runner-up, Ebubu was also kicked out of the finale, earning his spot as the 4th runner-up of the season.

Ebubu's eviction has pushed Khosi, Kanaga Jnr, Tsatsii, and Yvonne to the final top four.

Watch the moment Ebubu was evicted below:

Reactions to Ebubu's eviction

official_slimbella:

"Ebubu don go with him God mother "

charmshipper:

"Good luck Ebubu! Wishing you success."

1ts_angel:

"I can’t believe this Ebubu my winner "

_chizzyyyy_:

"Tsatsii next!!"

flower_szn:

"At this point they know what they are doing."

tshombo_m:

"Such a happy soul "

nita_ud:

"Goodluck Ebubu.. go and explore."

1ts_angel:

"Omg Ebubu potential winner."

kennydee689:

"I thought u all said tsatsii is always been save by ebubu fans"

i_am_chychy:

"Khosi will be the winner my thought."

em_blackie2:

"Lawrence doesn't know how to evict "

rhysrhinelander:

"Nothing surprising... He wasn't that strong."

courageagrah:

"No way "

