Big Brother Titans 2023 had its last Saturday Night party for the top six finalists in the house

Joining the housemates on the dance floor to party were the show's host, Ebuka and Lawrence

Fans of the show who saw videos of Ebuka dancing have shared their thoughts about the media personality

As the Big Brother Titans Ziyakhala Wahala edition comes to an end, fans of the show are still buzzing with excitement following the events of the last Saturday Night party.

For one final groove in the house, the organisers had the show hosts, Ebuka and Lawrence joine the housemates on the dance floor.

In videos which has surfaced online, Ebuka is seen hugging and exchanging handshakes with the pleasantly surprised housemates.

In another video, he is seen leading the housemates in a dance semi-choreography which sees them copying every dance move he displays while moving in a crooked circle.

In this video, Ebuka goes further to show off some moves.

Here, he is seen whining his waist before taking a pause to catch his breath and rest.

Check it out below:

BBTitans: Social media users react to video of Ebuka dancing with housemates

ugonnayapresh__:

"Ebuka is exactly who he thinks he is and that's on period. Nwoke di."

melasedge:

"Yohhhhh!!! Ebuka was dropping it."

riks_r.a:

"So Ebuka sabi dance like this , wahala."

ama__fashionwurld:

"Ebuka na SPEC Abeg."

floxyjen:

"For the first time since this show started, their party was fun to watch. Kudos @ebuka."

brown_babe_and_more:

"Ebuka: The show isnt getting enough publicity like it should. Organiser: what should we do to thread. Biggie: ebuka you will have to turn up at the party."

dazzlingkenky:

"Ebuka finish work!!"

cutie_mjane:

"Wetin una give ebuka."

ella.ogbonna:

"Ebuka my gee. Man is vibe and everything."

