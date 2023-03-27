Wizkid's manager Jada's recent photo with their second son has sparked reactions on social media

While Jada posed for the camera, her baby made a funny face as he looked confused at the camera

The mum of two also bragged about her DNA, and when a Twitter user called her baby the ghetto side of Wizkid, she reacted

Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock, in a tweet, showed off their second son.

The mum of two in a peach two-piece carried her baby on her hip and posed for the camera.

Wizkid's son sparkes reactions in photo Photo credit: @jada3_p

Her baby, however, had a funny look on his face, almost like he was confused about the existence of the camera on his face.

Jada captioned the tweet:

"My DNA is not for imitation."

View the tweet below:

In reaction to the photo, a netizen stated that the little boy was the ghetto side of his father, Wizkid.

Jada's reply to him read:

"When both ur parents from da hood. It’s in da bloodline ❤️"

See the exchange below:

Other reactions to Jada's post

Wizkid spoils Jada silly on Mother’s Day

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, was among fathers, husbands, brothers, and uncles who took out time to specially celebrate the women in their lives on Mother’s Day.

The Made in Lagos (MIL) hitmaker kicked things off with a special breakfast spread sent to his longtime partner, manager, and mother of his kids, Jada P.

An excited Jada took to her Instastory channel with a video showing the moment she and the kids received the thoughtful gift.

Source: Legit.ng