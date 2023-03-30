Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale pleaded with the incoming president of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to take him as his son

The singer made this known on the microblogging platform, where he posted a picture of the president-elect and himself

Shatta, in an open letter to Tinubu, claimed people say he looks like him, as his statement sparked several reactions from Nigerians

Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale has sparked reactions online with his recent assertions towards Nigeria's president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a brief social media post, the dancehall artist mentioned that he wanted the former Lagos governor to adopt him as a son.

Pictures of Shatta Wale and Tinubu Credit: @shattewale, @officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale also mentioned that there have been claims about their resemblance.

Shatta, in an open letter to Tinubu, outlined why the president-elect should adopt him.

He wrote," Your excellency, everyone says I look like yo, so please come and take your son from Ghana, ok lol …

"They always say my father won’t come for me, so please come for me so perform for u one of my songs Thank you My president, May you live long Dad."

Nigerians react

_big_ann:

"Ghana’s portable."

iamdoziefineboi___:

"If he's trying to be funny, he isn't. "

avediamond:

"He wants to be Nigerian so Bad…"

avediamond:

"This guy like chasing clout with anything Nigeria. Oga face your country."

__funkygold:

"Na only me remain wey normal for this life. "

dj_joe_silver:

Every country get their portable Zazuu. Shatta Wale is representing Ghana."

stephanny_xx:

"Take him to be your president too."

Source: Legit.ng