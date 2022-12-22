Shatta Wale got folks laughing as he did a hilarious dance with his pretty little sister Winnie Mensah

The young lady bonded with her big brother as they did some funny TikTok moves

Many peeps were happy to see Shatta and his little sister as it was rare to see the dancehall star and Winnie together

On God hitmaker, Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, got many Ghanaians on the floor with laughter after a hilarious video of himself and his little sister, Winnie Mensah, doing TikTok dances together popped up on social media.

Shatta Wale Does Hilarious Dance With Sister Winnie Mensah Source: thetwincomendy on TikTok

Source: UGC

The two cute siblings looked like they were having a blast as they jammed to a foreign rap song. Shatta Wale showed his goofy and cute side as he got his sister smiling with his funny facial expressions and uncoordinated dance moves.

Winnie had Shatta following her every move as he tried to mimic her dance steps. Many peeps who did not know Winnie were surprised when they discovered that Shatta Wale had a cute little sister.

Winnie Mensah is a private person as compared to her big brother and barely makes an appearance on social media. She, however, made an exception this time and collaborated with her brother to put smiles on the face of Ghanaians.

Shatta Wale And Winnie Spark Reactions

Ohemaa_Suzan said:

wooow you do all One Don

user5590265041681 commented:

the dancing dey dance you eno b you dey dance am

Ebony Splash 21 also reacted:

hey hey heykrakye you can’t kill me like that woate

Lil King Gee wrote:

eeei which kind dance be this

AdomGloriaBae commented:

eeeei don u no get size best dancer ever

See Video Here

Source: YEN.com.gh