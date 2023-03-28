Global site navigation

“She Don Enter Yoruba Land”: Adorable Photo of Wizkid’s Jada Backing Their 2nd Son Sparks Reactions
Celebrities

“She Don Enter Yoruba Land”: Adorable Photo of Wizkid’s Jada Backing Their 2nd Son Sparks Reactions

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • Wizkid's manager Jada Pollock seems to have been influenced by the African/Nigerian version of motherhood
  • The mum of two shared a photo on her Instagram story where she backed her baby, and held him with a wrapper
  • The photo made it online, and netizens gished over the adorable photo of the singer's manager

Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, brought out the Yoruba mother in her, in a recent photo she posted online.

The mum of two looked adorably at her son as she fastened him to her back, typical Nigerian mother way, with a wrapper.

Wizkid's manager Jada and their son
Wizkid's Jada turns Yoruba mummy in photo Photo credit: @jada_p
Source: Instagram

The manager appeared to be visiting the market in the photo as different items woven and crafted were displayed in front of her.

The baby on her back had a pacifier in his mouth and held on to Jada's dress as he looked on.

See the post below:

Reactions to the photo

gqluxurywears:

"So adorable ❤️❤️❤️"

mc_pilot7:

"From daddy yo to baby yo."

ask_of_bigdreams:

"My Ghana woman ❤️"

__big_diamond__:

"God bless all the mothers ❤️❤️"

wendy_okorie:

"The baby no con fine."

dimma_favor:

"My Nephew."

kwamezack_:

"They’re in Ghana."

apeke_xo:

"Why dem dey pursue ds boy hairline, make una change barber ooo."

zayxon_tech:

"If your mother didn't do this when you were a child omo she no love o...God bless African mothers."

ella_cy_:

"She’s a beautiful woman."

official_prettybigmo:

"WOW Beautiful."

star_cross_19:

"She don enter Yoruba land welcome."

chris_melbournee:

"That must be Ghana - You can’t tell me otherwise."

rossyroyal__:

"Love them both."

Wizkid’s Jada shares photo of their 2nd son making a funny face

Wizkid's manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock, in a tweet, showed off their second son.

The mum of two in a peach two-piece carried her baby on her hip and posed for the camera.

Her baby, however, had a funny look on his face, almost like he was confused about the existence of the camera on his face. The manager also made sure to brag about her DNA.

