Wizkid's manager Jada Pollock seems to have been influenced by the African/Nigerian version of motherhood

The mum of two shared a photo on her Instagram story where she backed her baby, and held him with a wrapper

The photo made it online, and netizens gished over the adorable photo of the singer's manager

Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock, brought out the Yoruba mother in her, in a recent photo she posted online.

The mum of two looked adorably at her son as she fastened him to her back, typical Nigerian mother way, with a wrapper.

Wizkid's Jada turns Yoruba mummy in photo Photo credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

The manager appeared to be visiting the market in the photo as different items woven and crafted were displayed in front of her.

The baby on her back had a pacifier in his mouth and held on to Jada's dress as he looked on.

See the post below:

