Much-loved Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko received one of the warmest fan loves recently as a group of women gathered to take a picture with the star.

The video shared by the actress on her Instagram page showed when she was stopped from entering her car by a hefty woman, who then directed her to where others were waiting for her.

Pictures of Destiny Etiko and felamle fans Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

When the movie star got to their midst, they started singing indigenous praises to halloo, her physical features as a woman, and her kind-heartedness.

In her caption, the actress said:

"These wonderful women literally waited for hours just to tell me how much they love me, which I didn’t know I wanted to drive out Omo; they drag me come down o GOD BLESS U ALL I sincerely appreciate this love.Love u guys too. "

See her post below

Netizens react to Destiny’s video

chichinwa_:

"See me shining big teeth here destiny you are loved oo forget Nollywood fake love…. The people that loves you truly are not even on social media but I genuinely love you to."

zion_confectioneries:

"I love watching ur movies, ur spoken English is so fleunt, ur courage when talking is a top notch, u are so good at what u do.... Just Keep it up....u are loved."

stellzexclusive:

"This is too pure love."

debbygoodnews:

"This is the same way you are so trending in the State for the African Americans, if I’ve meat 100 Americans in the movie industry, 98% percent of them talk about you and real wishes to meet you."

ndidibeatrice:

"Congratulations dear, you are always loved and I love you like they do, but I don't know the day I will see you one on one.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iam_ifyladon1:

"Naso them go soon persuade you to collect house of assembly form to contest that they will vote you into the house, that day they go begin collect money dey do otherwise."

