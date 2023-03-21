A FaceTime chat between Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and reality star Kim Kardashian has gone viral online

Kim shared a screenshot of their chats via her Instagram stories as Saka explained why he was unable to meet her after the Gunners UEL's game

The chats have stirred reactions among Nigerians on Twitter as many expressed concerns for Saka

A trending FaceTimed chat between Arsenal football star Bukayo Saka and popular reality star Kim Kardashian has caused a stir among Nigerian football lovers.

Kim, who was present during Arsenal's defeat vs Sporting Lisbon during their Europa League second leg, was unable to meet Saka, who is her son Saint West's favourite player.

Kim Kardashian shares FaceTimed chats with Bukayo Saka. Credit: @bukayosaka87/ gettyimages

However, Saka, during their FaceTime, explained that he was unable to meet with Kim and her family.

Kim, who shared their chat on her Instagram story, included the caption:

"And more surprises... the boy's favourite player for Arsenal, Bukayo Saka."

The Dailystar reported that Saka said on the call:

"Sorry that I missed you yesterday, they said that you were in the player's lounge, I had a shirt for you."

See the screenshot of their chat below:

Nigerians react to Bukayo Saka's FaceTime chat with Kim Kardashian

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

rainmeka:

"Its for them Kids. No Kim fashioned against him shall prosper. Omoluabi ni, he'll be alright."

sammypels:

"Saka prays & reads the bible every night... His Parents trained him well.. He is a Godly fellow.. God will reveal things to him. E m'a beru e ma foya.."

molusegun13:

"Abeg call him mama to and pray at Ori oke Alaseyori... Else they will use saka manje for him ...else Kardashian go soon change him kardara oooooooo"

bolu_adesina:

"And we are praying for this boy oo (talking about saka casually walking into the kardashian curse I guess )

Queen_Rihannat:

"It means and we are praying for this boy."

Soccer fans convinced Kardashian curse is real after PSG loses as Kim attends

Sports fans were torn between treasuring and lashing out at Kim Kardashian after learning that their favourite soccer teams lost every time she attended their games.

ESPN reported that Kim attended a Paris Saint-Germain versus Rennes game with her 7-year-old son, Saint, Kendall Jenner, and some of her friends.

On Twitter, @brfootball, a soccer-related account, made a shocking observation about the matches the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently attended. After seeing the viral tweet, peeps were convinced that the Kardashian curse exists.

