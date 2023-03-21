Actress Dayo Amusa has made it clear that she meant every bit of her words speaking against internet trolls and bullies

The movie star reemphasized that it is never okay to verbally attack others simply because of differences in political choices

Amusa’s post got internet users talking with some agreeing with the movie star’s position on cyberbullying

The election season has indeed been a roller coaster and Nollywood’s Dayo Amusa is among celebrities who were at the receiving end of cyberbullying over their political choice.

Amusa in an Instagram post made it crystal clear that internet trolls and bullies are no different from thugs on the street who launched physical attacks on people.

According to the actress, it is indeed baffling to see people resort to vile insults simply because they share different views, beliefs and opinions with others.

“It’s okay if you don’t agree with me or my views but it’s never okay for you to come to my space bashing, cursing or insulting me. No! that’s unacceptable,” the actress wrote.

The Nollywood star wondered if internet trolls have an idea of the lives they have claimed simply by choosing to attack others.

Social media users react to Dayo Amusa's post

lux_lush_k said:

"I agree with her… cyber bullying is as detrimental as physical attack. It destabilizes you emotionally…. You come online and permit yourself to say some horrendous things simply because that person opposes your opinion. It’s easy to point an accusing finger and label others as thugs… online bullies are even bigger emotional thugs."

Taiwo_junzi said:

"She’s right. Two wrongs do not make a right."

favour_moluno said:

"Dayo, no problem. This energy you’re using to drag people who wrote online, I hope you used same energy to drag the offline thugs!"

its_ladey said:

"She just said the truth. Y’all insulting and cursing people online, there’s no difference between y’all and the so called thugs you are crying about. Una be one family."

