A Nigerian man identified as Kunle has taken to social media to celebrate his relationship with a lady he met online

Narrating their love journey with their WhatsApp chats, Kunle said that he asked Jumoke out but she said she wasn't ready

Kunle decided to face his life after that response and did not push further only for her to slide into his DM

A Nigerian man named Kunle has got many gushing as he came public about his relationship with a pretty lady named Jumoke he met on social media.

Kunle made the first move and entered the DM of his love interest but it was not to be as the lady said that she was not ready.

Kunle and Jumoke melted hearts with their love story. Photo Credit: @the_omole

Kunle said that he did not push further after her response and decided to face his life.

However, on the 18th of May, 2021, Jumoke who hails from Akwa Ibom messaged him and the two would fall in love as their chats progressed.

The excited man who noted that their relationship would be clocking two years by May released his chats with Jumoke on Twitter.

His tweet blew up as netizens hailed the lovebirds.

Social media reactions

@hakinsolar04 said:

"But Shey na me no ever sabi do this lovy lovy thing ni why my own con hard Wish you both heavens best… na your crown be that. Keep her, nurture her and be proud of her."

@Shileroyal said:

"I read this then begin Dey feel bad for myself “what am I doing Tori oloun”.

"PS: I love the code switching between you too felt like I was reading a book."

@_AsiwajuLerry said:

"Omoo can’t believe I read everything, I con start Dey think about my single life."

@shola_mii said:

"She get this kind humour knowledge I really like, most girls these days are too boring.

"Just vibes, bone straight, shawarma and pizza with inshallah.

"And Omo yen portable gan."

