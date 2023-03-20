Yul Edochie's new wife, Judy Austin, caught the attention of netizens once again with the manner she used to mark this year's Mother's Day

The mother of one, in her concise social media post, mentioned that Jesus Christ was her one and only extraordinary friend

Judy further appreciated her unique friend for all he has been doing in her life and extended her goodwill to other mothers

Judy Austin, the new wife of Nollywood superstar Yul Edochie, joined several mothers worldwide to mark the Mother's Day celebration held on March 19.

The mother of one took to social media to remind trolls that she was just an ordinary person with an extraordinary friend Jesus Christ.

Judy went on to appreciate her special friend for what he has been doing in her life despite all and all.

In the actress' caption, she wrote:

"I'm just an ORDINARY person…With an EXTRAORDINARY friend…His name is JESUS CHRIST!!!!!THANK YOU KING OF GLORY FOR ALL YOU'RE DOING FOR ME!!! I'm too BLESSED!!!Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers out there!!! We're the best!

Netizens taunt Judy by asking her if she genuinely knows Jesus

azukaopene:

"Before you mention the name JESUS please repent and be honest to yourself HOME breaker."

debbynoble:

"If you truly know Jesus, you never involved yourself with someone's husband..so respect Jesus and live another woman's husband and go back to ur own husband for your own good ma."

hopeakubo:

"Show be which portion of the bible JESUS tell you to be second wife abeg make we no de lie on Jesus head."

queendalineattahnma:

"Happy mother's day to mother's that has sense.Don't misunderstand me.I'm not saying Judy Austin Obasi doesn't have sense.Abi Judy Austin edochie."

jane_orah:

"Can’t you stop with this Jesus thing all the time post ur pics in peace and write whatever what’s with the Jesus all the time haba."

Yul Edochie celebrates 2nd wife Judy Austin on birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie's second wife Judy Austin marked her birthday on December 31, and the actor gave her a shoutout on his page.

Sharing photos of the actress, Edochie hailed her and tagged her God's special daughter.

He then went on to shower prayers on the mother of his son.

"IJELE ODOGWU! A very happy birthday to you @judyaustin1. The Queen of Capricorns. Okwulu Okalisia. God's special daughter. I wish you many more beautiful and successful years filled with God's blessings. May God lead you always."

