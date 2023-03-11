Big Brother Titans housemate Ipeleng has moved on from her former relationship with evicted housemate Lukay

The South African beauty is now in love with Nigerian Miracle who was also at a time interested Khosi

Both Miracle and Ipeleng are now inseparable giving their fans content with their new found relationship

The Big Brother Titans show has witnessed many ships since it started, and the latest of the ships is that of Miracle OP and Ipeleng Selepe.

The duo of Miracle and his latest love interest, Ipeleng, have been building anticipation in the Biggies' house for weeks, and their fans were eagerly waiting for them to take their flirting to the next level.

Many of their fans were elated when the two love birds eventually had their first kiss in the house.

In a trending video, Ipeleng was spotted serenading Miracle with sweet words while he was lost in her mesmerising voice.

Still enjoying their new found love, Miracle was spotted in another video Miracle and Ipeleng were rehearsing Burna Boy's song Last Last. His Instagram handler couldn't hide his thoughts when he captioned the video:

"Considering the amount of breakfast our boy has received in that house, it’s no surprise that he’s singing this song word for word with so much passion."

After his attempted romance with his paired partner Khosi failed, all thanks to Yemi, Miracle's interest shifted to Ipeleng.

Netizens reacts to Miracle and Ipeleng's new found love

glammybelle

"That’s how miracle bagged the most beautiful girl"

yugo_gab

"Miracle finally got a miracle of love in that house"

k_leeofficial

"True true after God fear womenlukay no go like this one"

Reacting to their first kiss, @prudentlawrence wrote:

"Miracle’s own must be different what kind of kiss is this sounds like screenshot"

mr_jaay1

"I believe in myself no one can take my babe lol (Lukay words) eye don clear, dey play just Dey play"

Lukay unfollows Ipeleng

Ipeleng was initially in a relationship with Lukay in the house. Before he left, Ipeleng and Lukay were an item and the first set of housemates to get entangled. Lukay was the fourth person to be evicted from the show during the second eviction.

After Ipeleng and Miracle became relationship gets stronger, they share their first kiss in the house. This did not go down well with Lukay, who felt betrayed and, after that, unfollowed her on Instagram.

Ipeleng wins ultimate veto power, automatically becomes finalist

In a related report, Legit.ng reported that on Monday, March 6, the housemates gathered in the arena expecting to play their usual Head of House games, but Biggie shared a special announcement with them.

All the pairs were dissolved, and housemates competed for the rest of the show as individuals and not as a team. He also announced that instead of competing for the Head of House title, they would play the ultimate veto power game.

After playing the games, Ipeleng was announced the winner of the coveted prize. Big Brother then directed her to read the letter in a box given to her by a ninja.

