Mother's Day is a well-celebrated day around the world, and as expected, Nigerian celebrities had a good time sharing photos with beautiful write-ups

For some stars, March 19, 2023, was their first time celebrating the special day, seeing as they recently had their first kids.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of female Nigerian stars who celebrated Mother's Day as first-time mums.

Celebrities who marked their first Mother's Day Photo credit: @kie_kie/@i_am_shai

1. Kie Kie

The fashion influencer and content creator cooked up a storm to announce her pregnancy, and Mother's Day was no different.

Kie Kie did a transition video with her daughter Shonola, and they twined in a blue and white outfit.

The influencer's video got her fans and colleagues gushing with love and longing.

2. Seyi Edun

After seven years of marriage, Nollywood stars Seyi Edun and Adeniyi Johnson welcomed their twins.

On Mother's Day, Seyi stirred emotions as she shared a photo of her holding her precious twins.

Being a mother is a blessing for the actress, and she's ready to cherish every moment.

3. Yetunde Barnabas

The actress welcomed her first child, a girl, in 2022, and she took to social media with a beautiful video to mark Mother's Day.

Yetunde in a post revealed that being a mother makes women realize the kind of strength they have hidden in their core.

The actress' daughter got her followers gushing over her cute smile.

4. Queen Mercy Atang

The Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy Atang welcomed her first child earlier this year, and this Mother's Day was her first.

Even though she did not share photos or videos, the reality star shared a post celebrating her on her Instagram story channel.

mercy is yet to give the world a sneak peek or full view of her bundle of joy.

