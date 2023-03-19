Popular skit maker Kiekie was overjoyed as she joined other celebrities to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day

Kiekie couldn’t hide her excitement as this year marks her first Mother’s Day celebration after she welcomed her baby in 2022

Many celebrities, as well as her fans and followers, have since taken to her comment section to gush about the cute video she shared

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Nigerian comedian and content creator Kiekie has left many gushing after she shared a cute video of her and her baby girl as she marks her first Mother’s Day celebration.

Kiekie, who welcomed her baby in 2022, was excited to join other mothers in this year’s celebration as she prayed to God to give her wisdom to be a great mum for her daughter.

Kiekie prays to be the best mother for her daughter. Credit: @kie_kie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on her IG page, the skit maker wrote:

“I get to experience my first Mother’s Day with you, Oluwashonaolami This is definitely a Blessing I’ll forever be grateful for. I’m trusting God to continue to give me the wisdom to be a great mum for you @shonaola_ilori Mummy loves you so much she can’t even explain it. Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mums out there. Remember you’re a very good mum .”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Celebrities, fans react to Kiekie’s video

See some of their messages below:

kiekstarters_:

"Happy Mother’s Day Mummy Nola ."

abikeshugaa:

"Ohhhhh My Ovaries behave yourself Abeg this is too cute. Happy Mother’s Day Yummy Mummy may your joy of motherhood last forever."

folagade_banks:

"Omo wa happy Mother’s Day mummy Nola❤️."

enioluwaofficial:

"Happy Mothers Day Sweets!❤️."

iposhlooks:

"Happy Mother’s Day darling ."

peaceyakubu:

"Happy Mother’s Day ."

realsophy:

"Happy Mother’s Day fine woman."

ola_subomii__:

"Pikin don Dey hungry me ❤️❤️."

Congratulations pour as Kiekie welcomes baby girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Kiekie welcomed her first child in December 2022.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the socialite announced the great news of her childbirth to her many fans with a unique video.

Kiekie shared an adorable clip as she unveiled her newborn, leaving many fans gushing on social media.

Source: Legit.ng