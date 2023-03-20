Nollywood actress Funke Akindele trends after she deleted all of the campaign and election posts on her social media platform

The actress, for the first time since her mum passed weeks ago, finally shares clips and photos from the burial procession of her late mother

Funke Akindele didn't do much public awareness after her mum died because it was at the thick end of the campaign season

Recently defeated Nollywood star turn politician Funke Akindele has stirred emotions online after she shared photos from her late mum's burial who passed weeks ago.

The actress didn't share photos or videos as she would typically do during her mother's burial ceremony.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele stirs emotions online as she discloses that she misses her mum, who passed away weeks ago. Photo credit:@funkejenifaakindele

Funke Akindele's mum passed on February 7, 2023, just weeks before the Nigerian general elections.

She couldn't mourn her mum's passing because of her political ambition, as she was the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos.

However, now that the elections are over, she took to social media to share clips and photos of some of her colleagues at her mum's burial ceremony weeks ago.

See the photos shared by Funke below:

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele shares emotional images as she mourns her mum. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

In the images shared by the actress on her Insta-story, one thing was consistent she kept talking about how much she misses her mum.

While she also prayed that her mum enjoys eternal bliss and rest in death.

Trolls tease Funke Akindele after PDP's resounding loss in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that movie star and politician Funke Akindele trended online after the final results of the Lagos state gubernatorial elections were officially announced.

A popular social media influencer, Asiwaju Lerry, has taken to Twitter to troll Funke Akindele for a famous claim she made in the early days of her campaign.

The "Jenifa" actress had claimed, during an interview with Channels TV's Chamberlain, that because she was hugely popular on social media and had 20 million followers, she had the popularity to win an election.

Actress Funke Akindele deletes PDP-related posts from IG page following defeat

In another earlier reported story Legit.ng recalls disclosing that the election season had been a rollercoaster, and Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, was among the candidates who couldn’t participate in the victory dance.

Following the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s candidate, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, as the winner of the gubernatorial election in Lagos, the movie star made a significant change on her official Instagram page.

Remember that the actress was the deputy governorship candidate and running mate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, aka Jandor.

