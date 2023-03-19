Nigerian movie star Nkechi Blessing Sunday marked one of the most memorable Mother’s Days in her life so far

The screen diva was surprised by her young lover and took to social media to inform her fans and followers of her day’s event

Nkechi, however, mentioned that she never for once thought that she was going to get a Mother’s Day surprise package in her life

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing didn’t believe she would get her first Mother’s Day gift in life so soon.

The movie star was surprised by her young lover, who sent her a couple of exciting gift packages to celebrate her motherhood.

Nkechi Blessing gets her first Mother's Day's gift from her Young lover Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

The mother of one took to Instagram to share how her boyfriend appreciated her essence as a woman.

"So in this life, I will get Mother’s Day surprise," she said. "Naa I wasn’t expecting this at all @xxssive You do this one oo. But Heaven knows I love you soo much my Gee @royalhugssurprises You ehn I can never trust you in this life But Hey I love you too sis❤️ I don teach warri Boy how to do surprise ooo this is actually very sweet trust me."

See the video below

Social media users react

giftsbyanjy1:

"Awwwn see me blushing but I’m not a spoon sha , upon say I be after two I still no collect gift ."

3khouse_abuja:

"His so intentional about making you happy."

midebamiji_:

"No be me dem surprise but na me dey blush your joy is permanent."

oladunni_olayode:

"God bless you NBX This joy shall be permanent in Jesus name."

the18thstylings_backup:

"I’m just smiling like a goat on my phone . Love is beautiful."

giftsbyanjy1:

"Awwwn see me blushing but I’m not a spoon sha , upon say I be after two I still no collect gift. "

Kiekie celebrates first Mother's Day

Kiekie left many gushing after she shared a cute video of her and her baby girl as she marks her first Mother’s Day celebration.

Kiekie, who welcomed her baby in 2022, was excited to join other mothers in this year’s celebration as she prayed to God to give her wisdom to be a great mum for her daughter.

The skit maker wrote:

"I get to experience my first Mother's Day with you, Oluwashonaolami This is definitely a Blessing I'll forever be grateful for."

Source: Legit.ng