Nigerian reality TV star White Money was heavy on dopamine when it occurred to him that he was a die-hard fan of the Senegalese superstar Akon

The Big Brother Naija champ revealed to his fans and followers his lifelong dream to collaborate with Akon

In the video making the rounds online, White Money was vibing to one of Akon’s popular jams when he revealed his dream

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian reality TV star White Money took Netizens unaware as he recently revealed his utmost heart desire for his burgeoning music career.

The Big Brother Naija winner expressed his feelings towards Senegalese international act Akon.

Pictures of White Money and Akon Credit: @whitemoney, @akon

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, White Money was seen vibing to Akon’s Look in my Eye when the urge overtook him to make his heart's desire about the African legend known.

"@akon, I’m positive. One day I will do a song with you," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See his post below:

Nigerians react to White Money’s video

john_eyerake09:

"Grammy award dreamer God Abeg."

olawale77686:

"See person wey portable better pass."

wentproncalm:

"Even if this dream come true , e no go nice for ear."

bda4xx_00:

"Mazi you better face your business."

oluwacashmade:

"Na Wetin dem Dey call song be this he no go ever fade for ear."

imalereefe01:

"Non go back to ur village de play with music."

BBNaija's White Money shows off stacks of dollars

Legit.ng previously reported how White Money sparked reactions online with the display of the stash of dollar notes in his possession.

The ex-Shine Ya Eyes housemate showed his fans and followers a cross-section of the foreign currency piled in a briefcase, ready to be used.

He took to his Instastory to demand a bureau de change that would convert the foreign currency into naira.

White Money replies trolls questioning his source of wealth after buying Maybach Big Brother

The BBNaija Shine Ya Eyes winner deployed humour in response to naysayers criticising his latest automobile purchase.

Whitemoney collaborated with media personality, Nedu, as he responded to those wondering where he got the funds to afford a Maybach despite all that was happening in the country.

The reality star mentioned how he is a hustler by day and goes into ‘hook up’ by night time to afford his expensive lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng