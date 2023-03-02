P opular Nigerian entertainer White Money is having a moment of his life as he shares a video of foreign currency in his possession

The reality TV star took to his Instagram story to share a clip of stashed dollars in his briefcase while he demanded a bureau de change

the video of White Money showing the huge amount of dollars in his possession at this time of naira scarcity sparked reactions

Reality TV star White Money has sparked reactions online with the display of the stash of dollar notes in his possession.

The entertainer showed his fans and followers a cross-section of the dollars piled in a briefcase, ready to be used.

BBNaija star White Money shows off his dollars during Naira scarcity Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

White Money took to his Instagram story channel to demand that he needed a bureau de change that would convert the foreign currency he had into naira.

See his post below

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nigerians react to White Money’s post

chilovn:

"Nobe everything be content,stop putting yourself at risk because of instagram show,if those people block you for junction now for money way nobe your own or na fake u go say na devil cause am.make una de use una sense this is 2023 live wisely intentionally,"

vegaboyvdb_:

"Some guys don't put chair in thier room so if a girl visit them she will just sit on the bed."

saintpapito1:

"Keep showing off stacks of dollar until efcc start asking questions how you got em."

jewel4luv:

"Dey show off when them nack u 2by2 u go hear word."

tha_ruddy:

"Na election period we Dey , he reach your side ."

donchinedu01:

EFCC oya go do your work make una leave poor people alone

sashyhairempire:

"It’s the Igbo “Buru” the change for me. Buru ya ga ebe?"

1 Year after winning show, Whitemoney finally starts his cooking business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that For BBNaija lovers, once they hear the name Whitemoney, the first thing they remember is how the reality star took over the kitchen during their Shine Ya Eye season.

After first pursuing music, Whitemoney has finally listened to numerous Nigerians and started his own kitchen.

In a video sighted online, the reality star did a hilarious advert for his 'Whitemoneypartyjollof".

Source: Legit.ng