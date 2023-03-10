Singer Portable Zazu’s management has released a statement after an attack on him and his sister

In the recently released statement, the singer’s management described the incident as challenging and disheartening

Legal actions are reportedly underway to ensure that those involved in the attack are punished

Hours after controversial singer Portable Zazu disclosed that he and his sister were attacked, his management released a statement about the sad incident.

The management revealed they could not come to terms with how young people could be so blindly motivated by their entitlement mentality.

Portable's management takes legal action. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The singer’s management further revealed legal actions were in place to get those involved punished according to the law.

An extract from the statement released read:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The events of the last few days has been a bit challenging and very disheartening. As a Management, we are unable to come to terms with how young people can be so blindly motivated by their entitlement mentality that they would helplessly resort to wanton destruction of property and life threatening bodily harm.

“Our Lawyers have been fully briefed and necessary legal actions are being negotiated in ensuring that this regrettable action of some self-motivated-greedy lots does not go unpunished as the law is a respecter of no one. Once again, we thank you for standing by us all these gone by years.”

See the statement released below:

See the statement Portable's manager shared:

Netizens react as Portable’s management releases statement

See some of the reactions below:

sugarshotme:

"What are you still in the trenches???.. other artist weh commot for trenches know this things too.. It’s not about Pride.. There are certain people you need to stay far away from… It’s not everybody that is happy your are progressing.. There is no manual or guidelines for this one…"

onlyone_kemps:

"The song for me ."

timiagbaje:

"Stay safe, omo Olalomi. Every disappointment is a blessing. God got you❤️."

ceey_graphix"

"Portable don go hire 70 SANS ooooh The perpetrators must face the LAW and most never go unpunished...."

n6oflife:

"Sad to say but It’s time you move out of the Hood. You have Done enuf for that community and all you gett is Hate and your cars and property destroyed multiple times. It’s sad but you are now a Star and the Hate and Envy comes with Success. I wish you well bro. @portablebaeby."

Portable and sister attacked

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable shared photos and videos on his Instagram stories after an attack on him and his sister.

In one snap, his sister was seen on a bed at the hospital. According to Portable, some people he called Oke Osa Boys were responsible.

Not stopping there, the Zazu Zeh crooner explained that these people were fighting his sister, and he had to cut short his Zambia trip to return home and defend her.

Source: Legit.ng