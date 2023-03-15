Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has put up a picture of a man rocking a jersey with the popular slang Eluu P inscribed at the back

The man was spotted in the spectators' stand during what seems to be Manchester City’s match vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League tournament on Tuesday night

The picture has stirred reactions from netizens as some attributed Man City’s win to the man’s presence at Etihad Stadium

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular singer Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of Psquare, has left many talking after he took to his Twitter handle to share a screenshot of a man rocking a jersey with the trending slang Eluu P written at the back during a Manchester City match.

Some netizens, however, attributed the man's presence to Man City's recent 7-0 win over RB Leipzig, played at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 14, with Erling Haaland scoring 5 of the goals.

Man City defeats RB Leipzig. Credit: @peterpsquare/ skysports

Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture, Peter Okoye added a caption that read:

“Eluu P to the world!”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See his tweet below:

Netizens react as man rocks Eluu P outfit at Etihad Stadium

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

abagazy:

"Them think say Obi-dient movement na their mate, mk them dey play, Eluuuu P to the world ."

acholonuchidi3:

"No be by Eluu p na to win election be the koko."

bobabudu:

"Bema laga Man came through in EluuP."

pascalnwankwo7:

"The people whose time has come... The OBIdient movement has gone global ❤️."

kencoolguy:

"No wonder them score 7 goals stretch, Man City na LP 7. ."

ykstephen:

"Make nobody sha take my Number 77."

paulhai17:

"Peter Obi is the Only Competent Candidate Who is Futuristic in his Speech and Visionarily In Thoughts. He is The Only Key Starter For the Falling Nigeria ."

onlybryte7:

"Because na Eluu p make we come de cry abi wetin."

Choir group sings Eluu P with fantastic harmony

Legit.ng reported how a viral video of a choir singing parts of the famous Eluu P jingle with beautiful harmonisation stirred reactions online.

The viral clip of the choir, called Green Chamber, singing the Ellu P song was shared online by the popular Insta-blogger Tunde Ednut, a massive supporter of Peter Obi and the Obidient movement.

In his post, the blogger described the choir's work as amazing and mind-thrilling.

Source: Legit.ng