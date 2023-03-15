“No Wonder”: Peter Okoye of Psquare Shares Pics of a Man Rocking Eluu P Jersey at Man City’s Etihad Stadium
- Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has put up a picture of a man rocking a jersey with the popular slang Eluu P inscribed at the back
- The man was spotted in the spectators' stand during what seems to be Manchester City’s match vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League tournament on Tuesday night
- The picture has stirred reactions from netizens as some attributed Man City’s win to the man’s presence at Etihad Stadium
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Popular singer Peter Okoye also known as Mr P of Psquare, has left many talking after he took to his Twitter handle to share a screenshot of a man rocking a jersey with the trending slang Eluu P written at the back during a Manchester City match.
Some netizens, however, attributed the man's presence to Man City's recent 7-0 win over RB Leipzig, played at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, March 14, with Erling Haaland scoring 5 of the goals.
Sharing the picture, Peter Okoye added a caption that read:
“Eluu P to the world!”
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
See his tweet below:
Netizens react as man rocks Eluu P outfit at Etihad Stadium
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
abagazy:
"Them think say Obi-dient movement na their mate, mk them dey play, Eluuuu P to the world ."
acholonuchidi3:
"No be by Eluu p na to win election be the koko."
bobabudu:
"Bema laga Man came through in EluuP."
pascalnwankwo7:
"The people whose time has come... The OBIdient movement has gone global ❤️."
kencoolguy:
"No wonder them score 7 goals stretch, Man City na LP 7. ."
ykstephen:
"Make nobody sha take my Number 77."
paulhai17:
"Peter Obi is the Only Competent Candidate Who is Futuristic in his Speech and Visionarily In Thoughts. He is The Only Key Starter For the Falling Nigeria ."
onlybryte7:
"Because na Eluu p make we come de cry abi wetin."
Choir group sings Eluu P with fantastic harmony
Legit.ng reported how a viral video of a choir singing parts of the famous Eluu P jingle with beautiful harmonisation stirred reactions online.
The viral clip of the choir, called Green Chamber, singing the Ellu P song was shared online by the popular Insta-blogger Tunde Ednut, a massive supporter of Peter Obi and the Obidient movement.
In his post, the blogger described the choir's work as amazing and mind-thrilling.
Source: Legit.ng