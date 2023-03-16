Crossdresser Bobrisky seems to have formed a close-knit bond with his domestic employees as suggested by some of his videos shared online

A recent clip captured the moment Bobrisky made fun of a female help over her pronunciation of the word ‘Arizona'

Netizens found the video hilarious with many suggesting that the crossdresser also has to work on his English language

Effeminate celebrity Bobrisky has stirred hilarious reactions from netizens after sharing yet another video of his encounter with one of his domestic workers.

The video shared captured the moment Bobrisky and the woman were taking stock of the available beverage in the house.

Bobrisky teases his made. Photo: @bobrisky222/@naijaeverything

However, when it was time to mention a particular brand known as ‘Arizona’, the maid struggled to get the words right.

Bobrisky, in turn, used the opportunity to tease the woman as he tried to get her to repeat the words.

Watch the clip as seen online below:

Social media users react

happygirl_nanaa said:

"See Bob wey Dey learn English , Dey mock him colleague ."

vivianwilliams334 said:

"Forget bob Na nice person."

essentialsandwearables said:

"Even bob dey fault person pronunciation small nyash dey shake wella . No wound yourself with Jedi Jedi sha."

_king_balo said:

"Is it only me but bob spoke like a guy in the last part Werey voice thick."

affy_cement said:

"Abeg leave person mama alone ."

karabum215 said:

"Una Dey use style open Shop small small remain biscuits ."

ed0ka said:

"This woman the call man Anty oh see wahala ."

