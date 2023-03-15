A man has gone viral on social media after he spoke about how singer Portable’s music has impacted his life

The man in the video shed tears as he appreciated Portable and also rendered a poem in the singer’s honour

The viral video has, however, sparked reactions from netizens as many wondered which of Portable’s songs he was talking about

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A trending video of a man hailing controversial singer Portable Zazu has caused a stir online.

In the video, the man, who appears to be emotional, revealed how Portable music changed his life as he vowed never to take the Zazu crooner’s songs for granted.

Man renders poem in Portable's honour. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

An extract from his statement read:

“Portable music changed my life, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today, if it wasn’t for Portable”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In another clip, the man also rendered a poem in honour of Portable as a line from it read:

“Your zah and zuu impeccable.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as man says Portable Zazu changed his life

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

slashazhandle:

" I am short of words and expressions."

abebisouvenir_2:

"Never fear to walk alone, this guy don walk alone ."

officialade_damola:

"All these things no necessary…d werey no go understand all these."

kingrumour_nation:

"That guy is not celebrating any portable's birthday oh, that guy na confirm werey."

rozayfundz38:

"Normal nah person wey no dey listening to portable song will say e no sabi, the guy is full of wisdom."

cruz4pf:

"Are they two portable in Nigeria ?? Is it really the portable I know wey change your life ?? ."

bigdollar007:

"Which one of his advice you take wey change your life, the “kuku do rituals” ? ."

realazeez_:

"Wetin portable sing like that wey change your life , I wan know abeg ."

Portable Zazu shares his bar's new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable left many talking after he unveiled the new look of his bar located in Ogun state.

Portable seemed focused on building his business as his bar now comes with a new sitting arrangement, as he hinted at expanding it into a clubhouse.

Reacting, someone said;

"Dinning for bar nah y it’s called Odogwu bar Congrats once again."

Source: Legit.ng