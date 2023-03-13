Nigerian super rising star Tems was seen in a video with one of the country’s baddest disc jockeys, DJ Spinalls

The Grammy Award-winning songstress was in a soiree ambiance as she tried to shake her body to the groovy of the song playing

The clip of Tems and DJ Spinall made the rounds on social media, with netizens reacting differently to the night scene

Nigerian singer Tems was recently in a clubhouse, vibing with DJ Spinal as he performed his hosting duties.

The music playing at the moment of the capture was the famous South African song Jerusalema, by Master KG featuring the country's Afrobeats legend Burna Boy.

Nigerian Grammy Award-Winning star Tems, party with DJ Spinall Credit: @temsbaby, @notjustok, @spinall

Tems was swaying as much as she could to the beat of the music when DJ Spinall moved towards her from the back, to lean on her shoulders.

See the video below

Nigerians react to the video

__paddy89:

"Don’t put your hands around the queen like that. "

trechkid_sog1:

"Egbon step back. "

__dollypee_:

"This one wan put hand inside sha."

rich_panda001:

"All of una wan just go round. "

wildchocolate__:

"Tems would die in an apocalypse if we were to dance to save ourselves."

bobbytiino:

"Tems no sabi dance kankan but this music things leave am for am."

star_pels:

"I just want to be in a club with her just once❤️."

