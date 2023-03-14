Nollywood actor Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos, has described the kind of guys that should be treated as "pleasure toys" in a relationship

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the actor explained that a man has two basic essential tasks: protection and provision.

Okon Lagos added that any man who cannot provide for or protect his woman is nothing but a "glorified pleasure toy"

Nigerian actor Ime Bishop Umoh, popularly known as Okon Lagos, has issued a warning to lazy men.

He claimed that any male who cannot support or defend his wife is only a "glorified pleasure toy."

Pictures of Nollywood star Okon Lagos Credit: @okonlagos

Source: Instagram

Men have two primary responsibilities, he said in a video: to provide for and to protect.

He remarked in the video, "A man has two basic and fundamental responsibilities. (1) protection (2) provision. Yes, we call it the two Ps. If you cannot provide for and protect your woman, you are absolutely nothing other than a glorified Toy."

In the caption, he wrote: "If you cannot provide for your woman and protect her, and she is still with you, just know that you are a glorified d#ldo."

See video below

Social media users react

jennifer_diares:

"How do I tag somebody to this post without actually tagging them. "

_its_adaoma:

"Plus protecting and providing is not 100% based on ur pocket as a man.Having that “mindset” is the major thing."

beautiful_onyinye_xx:

"Please this is wrong...not all fingers are equal yes provision and protection is fundamental but as a woman you have to be worth protected and provided for..kudos to those men that still struggles to put smiles on our faces sometimes we are sturbborn and we do not deserve it..God bless you all real good."

esther_modella:

"Even when he’s saying something serious he still sound funny, he was born a Comedian."

fashion_magicblog:

"Forget his joke this man is so intelligent, and write intelligently."

mc_orobo:

"Fact..... provision and protect is the bedrock for a Man.... If ain't doings these then hustle harder."

