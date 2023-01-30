Actress Peggy Ovire recently shared lovely pictures of herself that left many of her fans drooling

However, a man took to the actress’ comment section to flirt with her as he asked to take her on a vacation her husband Frederick Leonard wouldn’t be aware of

The actress in response turned down the offer as she revealed her man was capable of taking her on vacation

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire despite being married to her husband and actor Frederick Leonard continues to get attention from men.

Peggy left many gushing when she flooded her page with a series of cute pictures. However, a man who got carried away by the actress’ stunning beauty took to her comment section to flirt with her.

Peggy Ovire shares cute pics with fans. Credit: @peggyovire

The man identified as @chaz_tv on Instagram teased the actress as he suggested that they go on vacation her husband wouldn’t be aware of.

He wrote:

“Hellurrrr Sweeryyyy!! Let me get your number real quick. How would you like Dubai or Italy for one day? That your brother @freddieleonard won’t know.. ”

Peggy in a response rejected his offer as she wrote:

“@chaz_tv but he can afford both nah ”

See their exchange below:

Screenshot from Peggy Ovire's page. Credit: @peggyovire

See the reactions from fans below:

ujumba1:

"@chaz_tv is like you don’t like your life abi ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

awuorpriscah42:

"@chaz_tv I can see your body is heating you look for trouble ."

enesthertv:

"@peggyovire even more. I am watching."

achioma:

"@chaz_tv all die na die! Fredzy will deliver soon ."

mnyamchie:

"@chaz_tv lmao . He said her brother . Which brother? Just dey play."

stephanielessey:

"@chaz_tv she’s married get your own wife ."

2023_be_like_2021:

"@chaz_tv Freddie was many women dream so? you think there is another man again who can overcome this king ? No way…You make me think of the way he laughs."

Sweet video from Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard's honeymoon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that celebrity couple Frederick Leonard and Peggy Ovire continued to share sweet moments from their relationship on social media.

The love birds jointly took to their Instagram pages to share a video from their honeymoon as well as a vacation with family and friends.

The couple were spotted with some of their friends as they enjoyed the fun moments during their hangout.

