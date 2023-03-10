AKA's fans and friends continue to call for justice for their favourite rapper and the #JusticeForAKA movement is gaining momentum

AKA's close friend and business associate Rich Mahog took to his timeline and asked critical questions that if answered could solve the late rapper's murder

Social media users continued to accuse Anele Tembe's father of organising the hit allegedly in revenge for his daughter's mysterious death

The #JusticeForAKA movement continues to gain momentum on social media. One of AKA's close friends Rich Mahog joined the #JusticeForAKA movement and demanded answers to critical questions.

The #JusticeForAKA movement continues to gain momentum. Image: @akaworldwide

Rich Mahog questions who hated AKA enough to have him killed

TshisaLIVE reports that the businessman took to Twitter and demanded answers to crucial questions that could help solve AKA's murder case. Rich Mahog asked:

"Who hated Kiernan enough to have him killed? Who had the motive? Who has resources?"

The Fela In Versace rapper died in Durban on February 10. AKA was with his close friends when he was fatally shot outside a popular restaurant on Florida Road. Unknown gunmen opened fire on them killing Supa Mega instantly and his former manager.

Mzansi reacts to Rich Mahog's questions about who killed AKA

Many people accused Anele Tembe's dad of organising the hit on AKA. Anele died under mysterious circumstances in a Cape Town hotel. she was sharing a hotel room with Supa Mega.

@dimpho_maps commented:

"My brother, you know the answer to all those questions."

@LSG_theDon wrote:

"This situation is a very unfortunate one. RIP to both of them."

@BhudaGrand said:

"This starts with those who were close to Kiernan. They should have an idea and some answers to your questions. If they could speak out, there could be some kind of a lead. But I guess they're all scared and don't want to implicate themselves."

@mustxrd_ commented:

"Private Investigation required here. SAPS is useless and often complicit."

@CKhohlooa wrote:

"Why do l feel like you guys in the close circle already know and have your suspects..."

@theonly1sthe added:

"The crazy fact is that all your answers are on that track on that album. That track, that one. If I was minister of police I'd demand the arrest of that clown of a father and set an example."

