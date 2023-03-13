The prestigious Oscars Award for the year 2023 went down on Sunday, but it came with a loss for Tems, who is the first Nigerian artist to be nominated

Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna in the Best Original Song category for ‘Lift Me Up’ from the popular movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The duo lost as the category was won by an Indian song titled Naatu Naatu from the hit Bollywood movie RRR

Nigerian international star Tems who became the first Nigerian artist to be nominated, failed to bag an award at the 95th Oscars Awards, which took place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Recall that Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna in the Best Original Song for co-writing ‘Lift Me Up’, a soundtrack used on the Hollywood hit movie Black Panther.

Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars. Credit: @notjustok @badgalriri

However, the category was won by Naatu Naatu Bollywood movie RRR which made it the first Indian film song to win an Oscar.

Netizens react as Tems and Rihanna lose to Indian Song

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iamboycruz:

"This song is wonderful this song deserves the award I will always listen to the song."

hassan_giggs:

"RRR is one of the best films now."

reimestores:

"Wow.....this film is just one of the best now the song.....I'm proud."

francis_ukotte:

"RRR wey person put him fellow man for shoulder jump up to two story building ."

j.mykeo:

"Well deserved RRR movie like none."

oluwaduch3ss:

"Indians go just de use cry cry for movies take whip sentiments. Abi tell me how this RRR wey person use one leg take summersault moving bike take make sense. Please."

mohjihsolar:

"Yeeeeee......D.Best film I saw on Netflix from.Bolly, well deserved."

Tems bags first Oscar nomination

Legit.ng reported that Tem was nominated for an Oscar in the category of Best Original Song ahead of the 95th Academy Awards scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 12.

Tems was nominated for an award owing to her contribution as a songwriter on ”Lift Me Up,” one of the soundtracks on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

Other co-writers include Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler.

