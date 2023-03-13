Monday, March 13, is a great day for Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo and Biodun Okeowo, aka Omoborty, as their daughters are a year older

On her page, Iyabo shared a photo compilation of Priscy, as her daughter is fondly called, and expressed how proud she is of the woman she has become

Omoborty also shared a photo of her daughter, Ife, showering her with prayers and reiterating her love for her

Yoruba actresses Iyabo Ojo and Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty are proud mothers as their daughters turned new ages on Monday, March 13.

Celebrating their precious lookalikes, the movie stars took to their Instagram pages with posts dedicated to them.

Iyabo Ojo and Omoborty shared pictures of their daughters, Priscilla and Ifeoluwa. Photo credit: @itspriscy/@officialomoborty

Iyabo expressed how proud she is that her daughter Priscilla aka Priscy, has grown into a strong young lady.

The mum of two prayed for her child and reiterated her love for her.

She wrote:

"Happy birthday to my angel, my precious, my jewel of inestimable value @its.priscy may you continue to prosper in all you do, God’s protection, blessings, great health and all your heart desires is what I wish you plus more, I’m so super proud of the young strong lady that you have become, keep winning sunshine, If loving you is a crime then I’m guilty as charged…… Love you cupcake till eternity ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Omoborty celebrates her daughter's birthday

Omoborty also put up a photo of her daughter Ifeoluwa and, like Iyabo, prayed for her.

The actress also expressed how much her beautiful angel is loved.

Her caption read:

"It’s My Baby’s Birthday .Dear daughter, as you celebrate your birthday, it is my prayer that the unfailing arms of the Lord will guide you in everything you do. Whenever I count my blessings, I count you twice. Today I chose to celebrate and rejoice with you, my beautiful angel! I love you with everything in me ❤️ @okeowoifeoluwa_"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Iyabo Ojo and Omoborty's daughters

iam_mrse:

"Happy Birthday My Lovely Priscy ❤️❤️❤️ more Blessings my Darling."

oyinlomodiamond:

"Happy birthday mummy’s pride, Priscy, may she live longer in good health and wealth to eat the fruits of your labor, Maami, may you never cry over your children and everything that makes you happy. Thanks for being a motivation and role model to many of us, we love you momma."

bintaayomogaji:

"Happy birthday dear. Age with grace❤️❤️❤️"

bummiegold:

"All covered up yet gorgeous Happy Birthday Ifeoluwa."

bodycareplace_ng:

"Happy birthday to Mummy’s lookalike."

tomil009:

"Happy birthday Priscy coco ❤️live and continue to prosper my mom’s birthday mate @iyaboojofespris congratulations momma @its.priscy enjoy ur day baby I love you ❤️"

enablessing2:

"Happy sweet birthday little princess turn queen like no other. Grow older and stronger. Mummy’s look alike. Hip hip hip hurray."

Iyabo Ojo surprises daughter before birthday

The birthday of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, aka Priscy, was still two days away when the actress kicked off the celebration in style.

To celebrate her only daughter in advance, Iyabo paid a surprise crew to spoil her with gifts and a trumpet serenade, which most people call 'paranran'.

In the video shared on the actress' page, Priscy held on to her flowers as she danced shyly to the songs the surprise crew played.

