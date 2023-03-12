Popular Nigerian skit maker turned musician, Carter Efe, recently took to his Instagram page to reveal he was involved in an accident

The comedian shared a video showing the condition of the purported N30m car after the crash, a car he bought 5 days before

The video has since sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians on social media, with many blaming Efe for the crash

These are certainly not happy times for Carter Efe who crashed his new car five days after acquiring the automobile.

The skit-maker turned musician took to his Instagram Story to share a video of the current state of his car following the accident which left the front part of the car in a damaged state.

According to blogger, Carter Efe, the car was reportedly bought for a whopping N30 million.

In the video, Efe posted the car and captioned it:

"5 days after I buy my car. Dem wan kill me but God pass them."

Social media users react as Carter Efe crashes new car

However, the video which appears to have been taken down by the comedian, did not attract so much sympathy from internet users, many of whom had a problem with his caption.

In the comments sighted by Legit.ng, many people blamed the comedian for lacking driving skills.

portablelisa:

"Who wan kill am. Just thank God for life and stop claiming enemies. Any small thing “they wan kill me.”

otunbaayodeji1:

"Nobody want to KEEL you na too much Speed for bad road cause it."

nellobrownn:

"Nobody wan kee you,Na your hand never strong yet for driving but na una wan still dey drive James Bond style after many alcohol for system.Just thank God for life."

anointed_sparta1:

"All these celebrities self, e belike say them Dey do this thing purposely . I nor Dey understand self, why e belike say na immediately dem buy motor dem Dey get accident?? And we nor Dey see the other car wey dem hit .‍‍"

n6oflife:

"Many of Una Hand never strong for steering.. money go enter, Una Go rush buy Benz. That Car is a performance vehicle and literally not for kids. This is a frontal collision. Na you bash Pesin. Nobody hit you. Pls go back and perfect your driving Lessons. "

sharonofficial126:

"Una hand never strong but na una drive speed pass for road if something happen now una go Dey blame innocent village people."

otorroseline:

"They wan killlll you abi you no sabi drive. Who get you time wey go dey reason you. You wey fit do any thing to go viral."

Source: Legit.ng