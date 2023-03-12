A Nigerian man was surprised when he suddenly saw a McLaren 720 car worth over N100m on a Lagos road

The car tried hard to dodge potholes before positioning itself to maximise speed on a good part of the road

Nigerians who reacted to the video of the sportscar wondered how the owner could manage the car on the country's road

A young Nigerian man, @mohammed_lexus, has made a video that captured the moment he saw a MacLaren 720 car in Lagos state.

He was in a car as the sportscar drove in front of his vehicle. Very low to the ground, the expensive ride tried to dodge bad parts of the road as it maneuvered around them.

People were wowed by how fast the car was on the road. Photo source: @mohammed_lexus

McLaren sportscar in Lagos

The man was so surprised that he said there is money in the state. According to Edmunds, a 2023 McLaren series goes for $305,000 (N140,458,600).

Many people who reacted to the video wondered which mechanic would work on the vehicle if anything happens to it.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 36,000 likes.

Mastermind said:

"Maclaren dey dodge portholes."

wasiumichael608 said:

"If he spoil na, which mechanic go repair am."

Coco said:

"That person is supposed to be in Abuja."

successsylvester0 said:

"See as McLaren dey turn left and right for express wey be say nah straight e suppose dey gooo."

Anderson said:

"We were test driving the car for a client that lives on the island."

daMotivationalMonster said:

"The makers of MacLaren are crying right now. Mac self dey dodge potholes."

King said:

"See how road did not allow this guy enjoy the car."

Man upgraded 2007 car to 2023 version

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man who specialises in car modifications shared a video of how he upgraded a person's Lexus vehicle from 2007 to a 2023 version.

For the modification, he had to first change the car's colour to deep black. The bumper was changed. The bonnet also looks different, giving an outlook of a sportscar.

The vehicle's head and rear lights were also changed. In the clip, he showed how the car was wrapped in glossy black to change its former silver colour.

