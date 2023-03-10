The recently evicted BBTitans housemates have continued to shake the internet over their sudden exit from the reality show

One of the former housemates making the rounds on social media is Olivia, over the monetary gift she received from her fans

Videos of the former housemate in a celebratory mood with her alleged fans got netizens reacting differently

Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) star Oliva was recently honoured by her fans days after she left the game show.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share a video of the massive cheque for N2 million she received from her fans.

Pictures of BBTitans Olivia

Source: Instagram

After receiving the cheque, Olivia had a surprised look, and she smiled as she posed for the camera.

See her video below:

Netizens react to BBTitans Olivia’s post

galazybeauty_glow2:

"I beg who are all dis fans ? Abi na group of people go gather give her 2 million? "

mz_olaedo_:

"Maybe na her area people or village people organize am for am….fans kor."

justt__me___:

"Tosin rest Dey have fans I’m always watching it speak for yourself abeg."

nestado:

"Who be them all these fans."

joyce_baeu:

"Yes they have fans not just as much as naija own and obviously the timing is wrong so alot of pple ain’t intrested in the show . Meanwhile for some people it’s the show they re using to kill boredom and all the rogbodiyan happening in ur country UAR."

gwenny_francis:

"All lies which fans.‍♀️"

