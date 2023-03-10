Former Hollywood actor Edafe ‘Okurume’ Blackmon has been discovered to be the landlord in Nigeria who recently went viral for terrorising his tenants

Blackmon had been called out online by a Twitter user, Folastag, who recounted how he was given a quit notice six months after spending millions to renovate his apartment

After Folastag posted the photo of the mystery landlord online, a number of netizens were surprised to see that he was a former Hollywood actor

A former Hollywood actor, Edafe Blackmon ‘Okurume’, has been discovered to be a landlord in Nigeria known for terrorising his tenants.

Legit.ng had earlier reported on how a Twitter user, @Folastag, had shared his bitter story online after he spent millions to renovate his new apartment, only to be given a quit notice six months later.

Photos emerge of missing Hollywood actor Edafe Blackmon who is terrorising Nigerian tenants. Photos: @folastag

Source: Twitter

After sharing his terrible experience, Folastag took to his page to share a photo of the landlord, who he claimed used to climb onto the roof to peep at tenants and even walked around unclad on several occasions, including the daytime.

According to the Twitter user, Edafe Blackmon’s family in the US had reached out to him after seeing his online post.

Blackmon’s family claimed that he lied and that he was mentally ill. Folastag explained further that he had been known to use ‘Mr Bright’ as his agent name.

The Twitter user added that Edafe Blackmon had threatened them with weapons and even physically attacked his friend at a supermarket days ago.

He wrote:

“This is the bast*ard Landlord, his family called from the US and said he lied and he is mentally ill. His name is Edafe Okurume aka Blackmon.

"He uses "Mr Bright" as agent name... He threatened us with weapons and even physically attacked my friend at a supermarket few days ago.”



Missing Hollywood star Edafe Blackmon discovered to be bad Nigerian landlord

Shortly after Folastag revealed the identity of his infamous landlord, a number of netizens were quick to point out that he was a former Hollywood actor. See below:

Another tweep referenced an article by Lipstick Alley where Edafe Blackmon was included on a list of missing Hollywood actors. See below:

Nigerians react as missing Hollywood actor Edafe Blackmom is discovered to be terrible Lagos landlord



Deji tweeted:

This tweep had this to say about Lagos landlords:

Kamil advised people not to rent apartments that have landlords living on the property:

This tweep advised that Blackmon be carried to Yabaleft:

Debanjo wrote:

Zoe tweeted:

