Media personality Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media with a post giving some clarification about Olakunle Churchill

Olunloyo in her post equally used the opportunity to take a swipe at Churchill’s former wife, Tonto Dikeh

Netizens had mixed reactions to Olunloyo’s with some people refusing to choose sides between the actress and her ex-hubby

Media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has waded into the ongoing drama between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her former husband, Olankunle Churchill.

Olunloyo accused the actress of misrepresenting Churchill as she attempted to give some clarification about his background.

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo takes a shot at Tonto Dikeh. Photo: @tontolet/@kemitalks

Source: Instagram

The journalist poked holes at Dikeh's claim about Churchill’s father being a gardener at the residence of former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Late Primate (Arch Bishop) Gabriel OLADUNNI died 27 years ago. He was born in 1938 and was well to do and rich when he was alive. Kings and leaders in Nigeria followed him. He was recognized by late Queen Elizabeth and many world leaders. Tonto Dikeh said he was a GARDENER at Obasanjo’s house,” she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Olunloyo accused the actress of misrepresentation as she mentioned Churchill being trained by Obasanjo.

“Baba OBJ trained Dr Olakunle Churchill and he attended military schools from Nigerian navy Abeokuta to NDA but didn’t finish before he went for engineering and software tech work and was trained by Indians. Tonto called him a Yahoo boy, Ritualist and unemployed. He owns the @churchill_foundation which gives scholarships to young people and also performs many other initiatives including a youth football club partnership,” she wrote.

The media personality accompanied her post with pictures of Churchill and his family members.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Olunloyo's post

nurse_vivi said:

"It seems to me u are siding with church hill…cus all u are doing is attack Tonto."

gift_stunning said:

"They are both not innocent..takes two to play out a dirty game.. everyone played a role ok bye."

fummiewhyte said:

"I am on the fence here but I have seen it before when a woman spites a man… there is no form of reconciliation that can be done by a man. Also it’s hard to see the kid in between them because if anything goes wrong they are ready to public shame the man if he his given right to visit. The only way he can be a father to the man is if peace and settlement exists between both parties."

true_omathey said:

"Madam leave Tonto alone to atleast finish the election first. Ahhh must you drag her now she running for a political office, what have you been doing before now?"

Tonto Dikeh celebrates IWD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tonto Dikeh raised eyebrows online after choosing to celebrate two special people on International Women's Day (IWD).

The actress dedicated a special post to ex-husband Olakunle Churchill’s daughter and the mother of the little one, Bimbo.

Dikeh explained that she chose to celebrate the two for personal reasons, and many flooded her comment sections with their thoughts.

Source: Legit.ng