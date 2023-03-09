AKA's album Mass Country recently reached gold status, and the assassinated rapper's fans couldn't be happier

The Megacy praised Supa Mega's work and promised never to stop supporting Mass Country until it's certified platinum

The album was released on February 24, 2023, yet it's already vying for the most streamed album of the year title, with its Spotify stream hitting six million

AKA's album Mass Country was recently certified gold, and his fans, affectionately known as the Megacy, couldn't keep calm.

AKA's album 'Mass Country' has reached gold status.

Source: UGC

Supa Mega's album was released on February 24, a week after his burial on February 18, 2023. AKA was assassinated in Durban's Florida Road on February 10, and his family decided to release Mass Country despite his tragic passing.

AKA's last album, Mass Country, reached gold status

Taking to Twitter, management used the late rapper's account to announce that Mass Country reached gold status.

The album has only been out for two weeks but already dominates the music industry. On its release day, SA Hip Hop Mag reported that the slain rapper's posthumous album garnered over six million Spotify streams.

AKA's fans are proud of Mass Country being certified gold

The Megacy were sad that AKA could not live to witness Mass Country's success. However, the fans still celebrated and promised to make Supa Mega's posthumous album reach platinum status.

@joumasepost said:

"In Mega, we trust until the end."

@SaintFromVosloo shared:

"Supa Mega is on top again. Mass Country to the world."

@Tatiza_Fs posted:

"We shall get to platinum #MassCountry"

@Sinethemba_Sol replied:

"Nice one. We made this happen, and Mega would be proud. Now, let's get it to platinum #MassCountry ❤️"

@TommyMushona commented:

"Mega would be so happy."

@SediLakaMusic wrote:

"AKA was multi-talented. Platinum is loading #MassCountry #Company"

@Abel_Seloane also said:

"Long live Supa Mega, live long #MassCountry #Company"

@Mo_Switchblade added:

"From 24th of February until infinity. Congratulation on your achievement. You left us with a masterpiece. We'll forever miss you, my G.O.A.T. Megacy for Life️"

Fans react to AKA's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South African rapper AKA died following a shooting incident on Florida Road in Durban.

Police in Durban confirmed that the rapper was gunned down with his bodyguard outside a popular restaurant.

Reports in the media suggest that unknown gunmen shot the rapper in a drive-by shooting.

