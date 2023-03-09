A funny video of music producer Don Jazzy and his label signee, Ladipoe, has surfaced online to the delight of netizens

The rapper paid a courtesy visit to Jazzy’s apartment after his team got heavily thrashed during a football game

Don Jazzy, in turn, teasingly scolded the rapper, and social media users who watched the clip found the exchange hilarious

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mavin Records boss Don Jazzy didn’t expect to be trolled by one of his own after his football team, Manchester United, got thrashed during a recent game.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment rapper, Ladipoe, visited the ace producer’s residence bearing gifts.

Ladipoe visits Don Jazzy to troll him over Man U's 7-0 defeat. Photo: @ladipoe

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy had no idea who was knocking on his door, but upon opening, he saw the rapper who had a box of burger with him.

Ladipoe proceeded to mention that he brought the treat to commiserate with him over the recent football game defeat.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Don Jazzy proceeded to receive the package, but he made sure to retaliate the humiliation. The producer teasingly mentioned that Ladipoe wouldn’t be releasing any project until July.

Watch the funny exchange below:

Social media users react to Ladipoe's video

trust_r2519 said:

"Normal Normal man utd,you guys supposed dey ashamed of yourself."

sammy.ozzi said:

"I love these people ."

mr_shon_don said:

"Show some love to your united friends hen❤️."

i__am_ay_cares said:

"Don baba j ."

Tiwa Savage stirs funny reactions after making comment about pregnancy for Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a funny skit by content creator Kie Kie that featured ace producer Don Jazzy and stirred reactions from many, including singer Tiwa Savage.

The funny skit showed Don Jazzy playing the role of Casanova as he impregnated different ladies despite purchasing condoms from Kiekie.

Reacting to the video, Tiwa Savage jokingly said she is pregnant for the Mavin label boss as well.

"Like play like play Don baba become father of many nation finally there will be MAVINS TAIWO, MAVINS KEHINDE, MAVINS JUNIOR, MAVINS PRINCE, MAVINS PRINCESS, MAVINS ANGEL, MAVINS BEAUTY," one fan's comment read in part.

Source: Legit.ng