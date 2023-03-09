Controversial private Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo continues in her triad battle of online supremacy with Tonto Dikeh as she accuses the actress of being an addict

Kemi, in her controversial fashion, recently shared a post noting that Tonto Dikeh isn't fit for public office because she's impaired

Olunloyo also revealed that the reason Tonto can't take her son to the United States is that she has been reported to social services, and if she does, they will take Andre from her

Controversial Nigerian investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo has sparked emotions online with a post about Nollywood actress-turn-politician Tonto Dikeh.

Olunloyo accused Tonto Dikeh of being a drug addict who nearly ruined her son's life during breastfeeding because she still smoked even in such a delicate time.

Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo calls out Tonto Dikeh and labels her a drug addict. Photo credit: @kemitalks/@tontolet

The private journalist also called out Tonto Dikeh to come for a drug test at her foundation while advising the actress to stop frequenting the open drug market in Abuja.

Kemi also noted that Tonto Dikeh couldn't travel to America with her son because she had been reported to social services.

She further revealed that if she tries to, her son King Andre will be taken from her.

See Kemi Olunloyo's post calling out Tonto Dikeh for numerous issues:

See the reactions that Kemi Olunloyo's post about Tonto Dikeh stirred online

@itz_prettyvivian:

"Abeg leave this woman alone and focus on other things are you not tired stop already pls."

@misswiz_:

"Are you attacking her or what ? I see your post about her and it’s not professional you sound biased.. Obviously you are stigmatizing her with this post."

@yealimarkit:

"If she was one of those people who wouldn't let this thing that you are doing slide, by now, you'd have had a big case on your hand. It is accusations like this that landed you in prison some few years ago. Stop pushing people to their limits. You are overstepping boundaries at this point."

@yealimarkit:

"You keep insisting that she's a drug abuser. Is cyberbullying also part of investigative journalism? Leave her alone!"

@nrs_ugoo:

"You own drugabuseafrica, yet you haven’t helped yourself Kemi."

@vicangelapparel:

"Pls leave tonto alone and focus on your business."

@theabiola1025:

"How much then pay you for this aunty kem kem leave this woman alone no one is perfect."

@dun_nnie:

"Wetin be this woman problem sef abeg rest jare you no fit face another issue ni."

@h_iveeeer:

"Your children should be ashamed to have a mother like you."

