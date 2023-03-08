Funsho Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe's husband Adekaz's first wife, joined millions of women worldwide to celebrate International Women's Day

In a post on her Instagram page, the businesswoman noted that a woman who knows her worth doesn't measure herself against other women

Fans and followers of the mum of four took to her comment section to praise her for displaying amazing strength

Mercy Aigbe's co-wife Funsho Adeoti's definition of a woman who knows her worth is one who doesn't measure herself against other women.

Adekaz's first wife made this known in a post on her Instagram page to celebrate International Women's Day with millions of other women worldwide.

Adekaz's first wife celebrates IWD Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe/asiwajucouture

Source: Instagram

Accompanying the post with a lovely photo, the businesswoman also added that a high-value woman stands strong with her head up high.

She wrote:

"A woman that knows her worth doesn’t measure herself against another woman but stands strong. I celebrate all the beautiful women out there. Happy international women’s day "

See the post below:

Funsho Adeoti's followers celebrate her

feligee_:

"Beautiful mama representing us on women's international day."

zichaelwoman:

"Happy Women’s Day Beautiful. Sending you Love and Light"

meassy_clothing:

"Happy International women’s day strong woman❤️"

bukoladorcas52:

"Happy International Woman’s day Maam! You are Amazing ❤️❤️❤️ I Celebrate you "

adorn_her_collections:

"You are one of the strongest women I know, happy women's day."

callmetoplady:

"Happy women's day.... you are indeed an inspiration. Here.. have your flowers ❤️"

kennyolashow:

"You are strong woman. Happy international women day."

pretty.tinu:

"I celebrate you beautiful mama "

